Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

