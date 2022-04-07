Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

