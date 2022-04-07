Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBLA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

