Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANIK. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In related news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ANIK stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.09.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
