SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.27.

SPWR opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 121.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

