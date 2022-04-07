Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $175.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

OKTA opened at $150.10 on Monday. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

