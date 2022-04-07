Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.