-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AEYE opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

