-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after buying an additional 194,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.