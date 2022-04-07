$0.52 EPS Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. UBS Group reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

