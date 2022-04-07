Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

