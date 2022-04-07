Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after acquiring an additional 225,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

