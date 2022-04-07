FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 3.8%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

