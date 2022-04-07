MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 1,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,449,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

