CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Trading Up 2.7%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 274,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,851,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

