Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

