Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Lowered to €500.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apr 7th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €585.00 ($642.86) to €500.00 ($549.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $520.33.

Beazley stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

