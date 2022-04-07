Desjardins Cuts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to C$1.40

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOTVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

