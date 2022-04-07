Desjardins Cuts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to C$1.40

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AOTVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday.
AOTVF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascot Resources (AOTVF)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.