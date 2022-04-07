Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$294.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.