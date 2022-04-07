Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.40.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$39.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.89.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

