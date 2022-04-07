Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00.

4/1/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

