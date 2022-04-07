Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.33.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,856.60. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Insiders have sold 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884 over the last three months.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.