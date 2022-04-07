Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

