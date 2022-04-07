Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.12 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

