Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $308.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $268.32 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average of $302.63.

