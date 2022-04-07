Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Buys A$150,000.00 in Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Zane Lewis purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($112,781.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which includes the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,547 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

