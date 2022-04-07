BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells $123,120.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCRX opened at $16.47 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

