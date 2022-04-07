BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells $123,120.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BCRX opened at $16.47 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.