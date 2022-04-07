MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,202 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $104,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $24,906.69.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $3,385,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

