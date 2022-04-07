BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $111,738.60 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BB opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

