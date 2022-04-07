Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $101,480.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00.

Shares of EA opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

