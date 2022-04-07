CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

