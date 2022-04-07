Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after buying an additional 562,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,919,000 after buying an additional 723,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after buying an additional 202,398 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

