Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.65 ($55.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.13 and its 200-day moving average is €55.24. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

