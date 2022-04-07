The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $178.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.13.

FRC opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

