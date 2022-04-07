Barclays Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

