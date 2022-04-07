Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.55. 131,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,078,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.