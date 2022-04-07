SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 8.3%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.