Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 432,013 shares.The stock last traded at $94.58 and had previously closed at $93.05.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

