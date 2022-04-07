Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $593,550.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
CRCT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
