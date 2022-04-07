Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $593,550.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

CRCT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

