Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 774,567 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $55.64.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

