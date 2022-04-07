Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.