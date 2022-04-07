Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

