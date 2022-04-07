Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.53.

NYSE:MA opened at $353.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

