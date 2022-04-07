SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
