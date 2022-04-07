Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $434.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $408.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $253.86 and a 1-year high of $409.44.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.