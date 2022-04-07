Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $94.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

