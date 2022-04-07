Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

