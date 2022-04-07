Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 47 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $220.50 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.