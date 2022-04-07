iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Up to $22.08

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $22.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 174,862 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

