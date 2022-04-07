2,245 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 77.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -150.15 and a beta of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

